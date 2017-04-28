JEE Advanced 2017 Registration Begins Today; Apply Now At Jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2017 registration started today on the official website for the exam. This year the exam is being co-ordinated by IIT Madras. JEE Main 2017 results were announced yesterday and according to a press release by CBSE a total of 221427 candidates have qualified for the JEE Advanced exam. These 221427 candidates are the top 220,000 rankers in JEE Main. The last date to register for JEE Advanced is May 2, 2017. Candidates can easily register for JEE Advanced by following the procedure explained in this article.Last date to register for JEE Advanced: May 2, 2017 till 5:00 pmLast date to register for JEE Advanced with late fee: May 4, 2017Admit card release date: May 10, 2017Last date to download JEE Advanced admit card: May 21, 2017JEE Advanced 2017 Exam date: May 21, 2017To register for JEE Advanced exam, you can logon to the official website, that is https://jeeadv.ac.in/. Here you will find the link for JEE Advanced Registration portal.In order to begin the registration process, you will need your JEE Main roll number so make sure to keep your JEE Main 2017 admit card at hand before you begin the process. Candidates who appeared in JEE Main 2016 exam for the first time are also eligible for the exam and can register with their JEE Main 2016 roll number and password.There is a separate registration link for foreign candidates.Female candidates: Rs. 1200SC, ST, PwD candidates: Rs. 1200All other candidates: Rs. 2400Late fee: Rs. 500Application fee can be paid using SBI Debit card/internet banking or in cash at the nearest SBI branch.