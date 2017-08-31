Jammu University 2nd Semester Degree Exam 2017 Results Declared @ Coeju.com University of Jammu has declared several results today including the second semester results of BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, BA English (Honours) and BCom (Honours) on the official website of the university

Candidates wishing to apply for Re-evaluation of Jammu University results are advised to conscientiously peruse the Statutes before doing so because the marks to be awarded by the Re-evaluators shall be the best of the two scores obtained by the student after re-evaluation / original evaluation and that no further re-evaluation is permissible thereafter.



The students may apply for revaluation with prescribed fee upto September 15 while the application can be submitted late fee till September 20.



Jammu University BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA 2nd Semester Degree Exam 2017 Results: How to check



Follow these steps:



Step One: Logon to www.coeju.com

Step Two: Click on the latest results you are checking for

Step Three: Check your results in the pdf file opens next



Jammu University 2nd Semester Degree Exam 2017 Results: How to apply for Revaluation



The applicants can submit their Online application forms for re-evaluation by following the below mentioned steps w. e. f. 01-09-2017(AN):



I. Logon to www.coeju.com



II. Click on Re-evaluation of 2nd Semester icon, fill up their Roll No. and a prefilled candidate specific re-evaluation form will pop-up.III. Select the subject(s) in which the candidate is desirous of availing the reevaluation.



IV. After submitting the same, the form can be printed on A4 size page.



V. The fee can be deposited either by old system of depositing in J&K Bank designated Branches or by availing on-line payment gateway (at step IV above) and make payment with net banking, debit/credit card.



VI. In both payment modes, the physical form along with proof/receipt of fee payment should reach the University before the last date.



Failure/Re-appear candidates applying for re-evaluation, may also submit their Examination Form by downloading the same from the website www.jucc.in from September 2 after 4 PM within 15 days from the declaration of the result along with the prescribed normal fee.



