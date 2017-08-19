IIT Kharagpur, Tata Medical Center To Launch Inter-Disciplinary Research

August 19, 2017
Kolkata:  IIT Kharagpur and Tata Medical Center will go for institutional collaboration in education, research and outreach programmes in the field of inter-disciplinary medical research. "The primary objective is to promote interaction and collaboration between faculty, medical professionals and students of the two institutions to carry out joint academic and research programmes," Prof Suman Chakraborty, faculty at the Department of Mechanical Engineering and programme coordinator at IITKGP said today. It will be carried out under the joint supervision of undergraduate, masters and doctoral students on a reciprocal basis and as part of collaborative research projects, he said.

"Plans are underway for joint research programmes with external funding. Exchange programmes will be promoted through creation of visiting faculty/posts of scientists with access to laboratory facilities for joint research and exchange of data," Mr Chakrabory, who also heads the School of Medical Science & Technology and is the Associate Dean of Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy at IITKGP said.

The integrated M.Sc.- Ph.D. programme, which has been planned, will focus on medical physics, nuclear medicine and molecular medical microbiology in its first phase.

As part of the programme which would be jointly developed by both the institutions, students will spend at least one semester in each institute with joint supervision by faculty and scientists of both institutions.

The degree will be awarded by IITKGP.

Additionally, an outreach programme is being planned for working professionals with customized training modules as per requirement of the organization to cater to specific needs.

This Coordinated Certification programme will include direct contact and lab modules, live video streaming, visiting faculty contact and distance modules.

The superspecialty hospital at IITKGP is scheduled to start in mid-2018.

