IISER Thiruvananthapuram PhD Admissions January 2018: Online Application Starts, Apply Till October 10 @ Iisertvm.ac.in Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Thiruvananthapuram has invited online application for the admission to PhD Programme which is scheduled to be started on January 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT IISER Kerala Thiruvananthapuram PhD Admissions January 2018: Online Application Starts @ Iisertvm.ac.in New Delhi: Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Thiruvananthapuram has invited online application for the admission to PhD Programme which is scheduled to be started on January 2018. IISER Thiruvananthapuram (which is also known as IISER Kerala) have invited applications from highly motivated students for three areas; Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences and Physical Sciences. The detailed information about IISER Thiruvananthapuram PhD programme is available on the official website of the institute.



IISER Thiruvananthapuram is one of seven IISERs, institutes established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, to bridge the gap between teaching and research at the undergraduate science level in the country.



Shortlisted candidates'details will be announced on the Institute's website http://www.iisertvm.ac.in on October 20, 2017. Interview for the short-listed candidates in Biological Sciences/Chemical Sciences/Physical Sciences will be held from 20- 24th November 2017.



Research Areas in School of Biology open for PhD students in this round of selection:



Immune cell biology, Animal Behavior and Ecology, Structural molecular biology, Plant molecular genetics, Genome stability, Evolutionary ecology, Drosophila Development and energy homeostasis, Centromere biology, Stem Cell Biology, Circadian rhythm and sleep, Molecular genetics and Molecular Virology.



Research Areas in Physical Sciences open for PhD students in this round of selection:



FET based biological neural activity mimicking and 2D Nanohybrids Design, Biomedical instrumentation and imaging: photoacoustic microscopy and tomography, Multifunctional nanostructured materials and energy applications, 2-Dimensional layered nanomaterials, Engineering electron flow in two-dimensional systems, Transport in nanoscale devices, Random lasers, PT symmetric Optics and Photonic crystals, Power electronics materials and devices, High-throughput materials informatics.



Read also: IISER Kerala Scientists Develop Wood-Pulp Balls To Clean Oil Spills



Research Areas in Chemical Sciences open for PhD students in this round of selection:



Inorganic and organometallic chemistry, Organic synthesis, Medicinal chemistry, Carbohydrate chemistry, Chemical Biology, Organic Synthesis/DNA Nanotechnology/Supramolecular Chemistry, Solution and solid-state NMR spectroscopy, Inorganic & Materials Chemistry, Development of new synthetic strategies, C-H activations and Asymmetric catalysis, Planar pi-conjugated and extended macrocyclic systems, Photochemistry, Photophysics, Nanomaterials, Nanoclusters, Biomass conversion, Hybrid inorganic-organic materials chemistry, Theoretical Chemistry, Ultrafast Spectroscopy, Asymmetric synthesis and Catalysis, Bio inspired coordination chemistry, Fuel cells and electro-catalysis.

IISER Thiruvananthapuram PhD Admissions January 2018: How to apply



Applicants should complete the online application form in the url http://appserv.iisertvm.ac.in/phd



GE/OBC applicants are required to make a payment of Rs. 200/- and SC/ST/PH candidates need to pay Rs. 100/- as processing fee through the Powerjyoti Account.



On submission of the online application form, the applicants will receive an acknowledgment email with a unique application number.



Applicants are NOT required to post hard copy of the application to IISER-TVM.



Click here for more







Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Thiruvananthapuram has invited online application for the admission to PhD Programme which is scheduled to be started on January 2018. IISER Thiruvananthapuram (which is also known as IISER Kerala) have invited applications from highly motivated students for three areas; Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences and Physical Sciences. The detailed information about IISER Thiruvananthapuram PhD programme is available on the official website of the institute.IISER Thiruvananthapuram is one of seven IISERs, institutes established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, to bridge the gap between teaching and research at the undergraduate science level in the country.Shortlisted candidates'details will be announced on the Institute's website http://www.iisertvm.ac.in on October 20, 2017. Interview for the short-listed candidates in Biological Sciences/Chemical Sciences/Physical Sciences will be held from 20- 24th November 2017.Immune cell biology, Animal Behavior and Ecology, Structural molecular biology, Plant molecular genetics, Genome stability, Evolutionary ecology, Drosophila Development and energy homeostasis, Centromere biology, Stem Cell Biology, Circadian rhythm and sleep, Molecular genetics and Molecular Virology.FET based biological neural activity mimicking and 2D Nanohybrids Design, Biomedical instrumentation and imaging: photoacoustic microscopy and tomography, Multifunctional nanostructured materials and energy applications, 2-Dimensional layered nanomaterials, Engineering electron flow in two-dimensional systems, Transport in nanoscale devices, Random lasers, PT symmetric Optics and Photonic crystals, Power electronics materials and devices, High-throughput materials informatics.Inorganic and organometallic chemistry, Organic synthesis, Medicinal chemistry, Carbohydrate chemistry, Chemical Biology, Organic Synthesis/DNA Nanotechnology/Supramolecular Chemistry, Solution and solid-state NMR spectroscopy, Inorganic & Materials Chemistry, Development of new synthetic strategies, C-H activations and Asymmetric catalysis, Planar pi-conjugated and extended macrocyclic systems, Photochemistry, Photophysics, Nanomaterials, Nanoclusters, Biomass conversion, Hybrid inorganic-organic materials chemistry, Theoretical Chemistry, Ultrafast Spectroscopy, Asymmetric synthesis and Catalysis, Bio inspired coordination chemistry, Fuel cells and electro-catalysis.Applicants should complete the online application form in the url http://appserv.iisertvm.ac.in/phdGE/OBC applicants are required to make a payment of Rs. 200/- and SC/ST/PH candidates need to pay Rs. 100/- as processing fee through the Powerjyoti Account.On submission of the online application form, the applicants will receive an acknowledgment email with a unique application number.Applicants are NOT required to post hard copy of the application to IISER-TVM.Click here for more Education News