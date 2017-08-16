Admission For Trainee Marine Engineer Course At Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd Begins Candidates interested to apply for Trainee Marine Engineer (TME) course can apply on or before 21 August 2017.

Admission process for 12 months pre-sea training course (GME/ TME) at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd has begun. Candidates interested to apply for Trainee Marine Engineer (TME) course can apply on or before 21 August 2017. A total of 50 seats are available classes for which will begin on 1 September 2017. Candidates must send their applications to the In-charge(TTC), GRSE Ltd., 5, R. N. Tagore Road, (Near Dunlop Bridge) Kolkata-700056. Other details of the admission can be found at the official website of GRSE at grse.nic.in. Candidates can also find the details at Employment News (date 12-18 August 2017).



Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with Degree in Mechanical Engg./ Mechanical & Automation Engineering/ Naval Architecture from an institution approved by AICTE are eligible to apply. The age limit for selection is 28 years as on the date of commencement of the course. Minimum 50% mark in the final year of engineering is another major criterion for the admission.



The duration of the course is one year.



GRSE will select candidates on the basis of their marks obtained in the final year of qualifying degree.



Along with the application form (in the prescribed format) candidates must send the required documents and application fee of Rs 1000 through DD in favour of "Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd., payable at Kolkata as applicable.



