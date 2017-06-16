DU Undergraduate Admissions 2017: St. Stephen's College Releases Sanskrit, Chemistry Interview Call Letters

The application process for admission to undergraduate courses in St. Stephen's college ended a day before that.
The cut-off details of Delhi University's St. Stephen's College is available on the official website of the college, ststephens.edu.
St. Stephen's College Releases Sanskrit, Chemistry Interview Call Letters: How to download
Delhi University's St. Stephen's College has today published the interview call letters of Chemistry (Honours) and Sanskrit (Honours) courses.
The students who have applied for these courses may follow these steps to download the call letters:
Step One: Click on the Chemistry (H) and Sanskrit (H) call letter link from the home page
Step Two: Click on the login link on the next page open
Step Three: Enter email, password and capta on next page
Step Four: Download call letter
