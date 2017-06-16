DU Undergraduate Admissions 2017: St. Stephen's College Releases Sanskrit, Chemistry Interview Call Letters

Delhi University's St. Stephen's College has released the call letters of Chemistry (Honours) and Sanskrit (Honours) course

Education | Edited by | Updated: June 16, 2017 18:15 IST
New Delhi:  Delhi University's St. Stephen's College has released the call letters of Chemistry (Honours) and Sanskrit (Honours) courses. The students who have applied for these courses may download their interview call letters from the official website of the college. St. Stephen's College, located in the North Campus of Delhi University, has released its first cut off list for under graduate courses on June 14.

The application process for admission to undergraduate courses in St. Stephen's college ended a day before that.

The cut-off details of Delhi University's St. Stephen's College is available on the official website of the college, ststephens.edu.
 

St. Stephen's College Releases Sanskrit, Chemistry Interview Call Letters: How to download


Delhi University's St. Stephen's College has today published the interview call letters of Chemistry (Honours) and Sanskrit (Honours) courses. 

The students who have applied for these courses may follow these steps to download the call letters:

Step One: Click on the Chemistry (H) and Sanskrit (H) call letter link from the home page

Step Two: Click on the login link on the next page open

Step Three: Enter email, password and capta on next page

Step Four: Download call letter

