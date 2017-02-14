Delhi University: Love Parade To Mark Valentine's Day Celebration

New Delhi: Valentine's Day, in the past few years has not just been a day to celebrate love but also an occasion to highlight the clash between the modern and orthodox factions of the society. While a large population of the youth enthusiastically awaits the day to declare their love, there's another faction which equally enthusiastically awaits it to declare their war. Since the objections to Valentine's day surfaced claiming that it is a violation of Indian culture, there has been an equal and opposite reaction which says that it is just an occasion to promote love and harmony in the society.
The groups opposing Valentine's Day usually target college going kids. In the past there have been reports of right-wing groups beating and harassing young college kids on Valentine 's Day on the pretext of protecting Indian culture. To mark resistance to such ideas, National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Monday declared that it would stage a 'Love Parade' on Tuesday in the North Campus of Delhi University. The idea behind love parade is to dissipate hatred prevalent in the society on the basis of caste, religion, gender, and culture.
The 'Love Parade' will not be a first of its kind. Earlier in 2015, NSUI had organized a similar 'Love Parade' to stage protest against right-wing groups. The parade was followed by a street play by members of the NSUI which presented a romantic-cum-political satire on Valentine's Day.
Prior to the Love Parade slated today, almost 400 students met at Arts Faculty campus in the North campus of Delhi University to attend a public meeting "Love without fear". The agenda of the meeting was to promote mobility and safety of women in and around the university campus.
