Delhi Nursery Admission: PIL For Action Against Sanskriti School, Delhi High Court Seeks Government Reply

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court today sought response from the Delhi government and office of Lieutenant Governor on a PIL seeking directions to them to expeditiously dispose of complaints of "backdoor admission" made against Sanskriti School here. A bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal issued notice to the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and the LG's office seeking their reply by May 16 on the plea. The petitioner, who claims to be an advocate as well as a woman and child rights activist, has alleged that the private school has violated DoE's guidelines for nursery admissions by not conducting any draw of lots for the second list despite there being 11 vacancies and instead carried out "backdoor admissions" for the seats.
According to the petitioner Lata Lochav, sixty per cent (90) seats were allocated for the government services category and were to be filled by a weightage system in which points were given for various criteria like siblings and alumni.
The remaining seats were to be filled up by conducting a draw of lots, the petition said and added that while all the 90 seats were filled up in the first list itself, only 79 candidates had deposited their fees.
The remaining 11 seats were left vacant due to certain deficiencies in the documentation.
