Delhi High Court Directs Government To Include Self-Defence For Girls In School Curriculum

The Delhi high Court today directed the city government to begin self-defence classes for girls in schools. The direction was given keeping in mind their safety. The High Court bench comprised of S Ravindra Bhat and Yogesh Khanna who said that the government should start self-defence classes for girls as preventive measure to arm and strengthen girls and ensure their self protection. The bench said that the training should include all techniques given to them on a priority basis. According to PTI, the bench said, "The Delhi Government said it will be included as soon as possible and may be in the coming few months."The court also asked the government to see if self-defence classes could be integrated into the curriculum of girl students. The court said that there were several self-defence techniques which could be learned easily and help in 'immobilising' an attacker.The Senior standing Counsel for Delhi Government, Rahul Mehra said that the Delhi Education Minister has said that self-defence training for girls would be started schools soon. He also submitted to the court that Delhi Police was also providing similar training to women in various colonies in the city. But the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal said that there were not enough trainers available with the police.To this the court has suggested to include volunteers and trainers from the society as well as the defence and paramilitary forces to teach self-defence techniques to girls.The suggestions were given by the court while hearing a PIL initiated by it after the December 16, 2012 gangrape in a moving bus in Delhi. Since then the court has been giving directions regularly in order to improve crime investigation and protection of women in Delhi.(With inputs from PTI)