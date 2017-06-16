Delhi CET Result 2017 Declared @ Cetdelhiexam.nic.in: Check Counselling Schedule Here

The results can be accessed from the official website after entering the examination registration details.
CET Delhi 2017 Results: Counselling Schedule
Check the detailed schedule of CET Delhi 2017 counselling here
Delhi CET Result 2017: First Round of Counseling
Processing Fee* : 17 June 2017 to 19 June 2017
Online Registration and Choice Submission: 17 June 2017 to 20 June 2017
Result of 1st Counseling and Printing of Provisional allotment letter: 22 June 2017 (04:00pm)
Online Payment of Part Institutional Fees: 23 June 2017 (10:00am ) to 27 June 2017 (04:00pm)
Verification of Documents: 23 June 2017 (10:00am ) to 28 June 2017 (04:00pm)
Freezing/Up gradation of allotted seat(Online) by candidate after verification of Documents: 23 June 2017 (10:00am ) to 29 June 2017 (04:00pm)
Delhi CET Result 2017: Second Round of Counseling
Processing Fee (NEW candidates only)*: 23 June 2017 to 02 July 2017
Online Registration and Choice Submission: 30 June 2017 to 03 July 2017
Result of 1st Counseling and Printing of Provisional allotment letter: 06 July 2017 (04:00pm)
Online Payment of Part Institutional Fees: 07 July 2017 (10:00am ) to 10 July 2017 (04:00pm)
Verification of Documents: 07 July 2017 (10:00am ) to 11 July 2017 (04:00pm)
Freezing/Up gradation of allotted seat(Online) by candidate after verification of Documents: 07 July 2017 (10:00am ) to 12 July 2017 (04:00pm)
Delhi CET Result 2017: Third Round of Counseling
Processing Fee (NEW candidates only): 07 July 2017 to 13 July 2017
Online Registration and Choice Submission: 14 July 2017 to 17 July 2017
Result of 1st Counseling and Printing of Provisional allotment letter: 19 July 2017 (04:00pm)
Online Payment of Part Institutional Fees: 20 July 2017 (10:00am ) to 21 July 2017 (04:00pm)
Verification of Documents: 20 July 2017 (10:00am ) to 22 July 2017 (04:00pm)
Freezing/Up gradation of allotted seat(Online) by candidate after verification of Documents: 20 July 2017 (10:00am ) to 23 July 2017 (04:00pm)
Delhi CET Result 2017: Fourth Round of Counseling
Processing Fee (NEW candidates only): 20 July 2017 to 24 July 2017
Online Registration and Choice Submission: 25 July 2017 (10:00am) to 26 July 2017 (04:00pm)
Result of 1st Counseling and Printing of Provisional allotment letter: 28 July 2017 (04:00pm)
Online Payment of Part Institutional Fees: 28 July 2017 (10:00am ) to 30 July 2017 (04:00pm)
Verification of Documents: 29 July 2017 (10:00am ) to 31 July 2017 (04:00pm)
Delhi CET Result 2017: Payment of balance institutional fees and final allotment letter
Payment of balance Institutional fees and Printing of Final allotment letter: 29 July 2017 (10:00am ) to 01 August 2017 (04:00pm )
Delhi CET Result 2017: SPOT Round (against vacant seat, If any)
Online Willingness for Spot Round: 4 August 2017 (10:00am) to 6 August 2017 (04:00pm)
Display of Reporting Schedule: To be published on website www.cetdelhi.nic.in on 8 August 2017
