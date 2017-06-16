Delhi CET Result 2017 Declared @ Cetdelhiexam.nic.in: Check Counselling Schedule Here The Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, has declared the results of Delhi Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017 results on the official website of the Delhi CET 2017 on June 16, today.

New Delhi: The Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, has declared the results of Delhi Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017 results on the official website of the Delhi CET 2017 on June 16, today. The counselling procedure for various full-time Diploma Courses in engineering and non-engineering disciplines offered at AICTE approved Government Polytechnics, Privately Managed Polytechnics and Government Aided Institutions in Delhi based on



The results can be accessed from the official website after entering the examination registration details.

CET Delhi 2017 Results: Counselling Schedule

Check the detailed schedule of CET Delhi 2017 counselling here



Delhi CET Result 2017: First Round of Counseling



Processing Fee* : 17 June 2017 to 19 June 2017



Online Registration and Choice Submission: 17 June 2017 to 20 June 2017



Result of 1st Counseling and Printing of Provisional allotment letter: 22 June 2017 (04:00pm)



Online Payment of Part Institutional Fees: 23 June 2017 (10:00am ) to 27 June 2017 (04:00pm)



Verification of Documents: 23 June 2017 (10:00am ) to 28 June 2017 (04:00pm)



Freezing/Up gradation of allotted seat(Online) by candidate after verification of Documents: 23 June 2017 (10:00am ) to 29 June 2017 (04:00pm)



Delhi CET Result 2017: Second Round of Counseling



Processing Fee (NEW candidates only)*: 23 June 2017 to 02 July 2017



Online Registration and Choice Submission: 30 June 2017 to 03 July 2017



Result of 1st Counseling and Printing of Provisional allotment letter: 06 July 2017 (04:00pm)



Online Payment of Part Institutional Fees: 07 July 2017 (10:00am ) to 10 July 2017 (04:00pm)



Verification of Documents: 07 July 2017 (10:00am ) to 11 July 2017 (04:00pm)



Freezing/Up gradation of allotted seat(Online) by candidate after verification of Documents: 07 July 2017 (10:00am ) to 12 July 2017 (04:00pm)



Delhi CET Result 2017: Third Round of Counseling



Processing Fee (NEW candidates only): 07 July 2017 to 13 July 2017



Online Registration and Choice Submission: 14 July 2017 to 17 July 2017



Result of 1st Counseling and Printing of Provisional allotment letter: 19 July 2017 (04:00pm)



Online Payment of Part Institutional Fees: 20 July 2017 (10:00am ) to 21 July 2017 (04:00pm)



Verification of Documents: 20 July 2017 (10:00am ) to 22 July 2017 (04:00pm)



Freezing/Up gradation of allotted seat(Online) by candidate after verification of Documents: 20 July 2017 (10:00am ) to 23 July 2017 (04:00pm)



Delhi CET Result 2017: Fourth Round of Counseling



Processing Fee (NEW candidates only): 20 July 2017 to 24 July 2017



Online Registration and Choice Submission: 25 July 2017 (10:00am) to 26 July 2017 (04:00pm)



Result of 1st Counseling and Printing of Provisional allotment letter: 28 July 2017 (04:00pm)



Online Payment of Part Institutional Fees: 28 July 2017 (10:00am ) to 30 July 2017 (04:00pm)



Verification of Documents: 29 July 2017 (10:00am ) to 31 July 2017 (04:00pm)



Delhi CET Result 2017: Payment of balance institutional fees and final allotment letter



Payment of balance Institutional fees and Printing of Final allotment letter: 29 July 2017 (10:00am ) to 01 August 2017 (04:00pm )



Delhi CET Result 2017: SPOT Round (against vacant seat, If any)



Online Willingness for Spot Round: 4 August 2017 (10:00am) to 6 August 2017 (04:00pm)



Display of Reporting Schedule: To be published on website www.cetdelhi.nic.in on 8 August 2017



