CBSE NEET 2017 Result Announced; 131 Marks Cut Off For General Candidates CBSE has announced NEET 2017 Result. This year the cut off for candidates in the unreserved category is 131 marks.

95 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE NEET Result 2017 Announced; Check Cut off New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education has released the result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. The result was announced early on today. Though the board had not made any formal announcement about result declaration, the board has released the result within 11 days of receiving directive from the Supreme Court to not delay the result. The result announcement has certainly brought reprieve to the lakhs of students who were waiting for the results anxiously. The results are available on CBSE's official results portal and stud nets who appeared for the exam can check the same using their roll number and date of birth.



As more and more students have flocked to the CBSE website to check their NEET result 2017, the picture about NEET Cut off becomes clearer this year. Contrary to what was expected, the cut off score for NEET 2017 is lower than last year.



This year the cut off for candidates in the unreserved category is 131 marks, for candidates in unreserved - Physically handicapped category is 118 marks and for all other candidates, it is 107 marks.



Candidates who have cleared the cut off marks can now gear up for the counseling process. The counselling process is done on two levels, one is by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for 15% All India Seats and other is by respective state government appointed authorities for the remaining 85% seats. The state counselling will be done for government, government-aided and private medical institutes.



Click here for more



