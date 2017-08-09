CAT 2017: Online Registration And Application Starts Today; 10 Points To Know Online registration for CAT 2017 has started today. Registration guide and video tutorial will be available shortly.

New Delhi: Online registration for CAT 2017 has started today. Registration guide and video tutorial will be available shortly. CAT 2017 exam will be conducted on November 26, 2017 this year. Candidates would be given more than a month to complete the registration process. A candidate applying for CAT would need to register first in order to complete the application process. For registration a valid email id and phone number would be needed. Candidates should preferably provide their own email id and phone number for registration.



Here's what you need to know for successful CAT 2017 registration and Application.



1. The first step for application is registration process. You would need to provide your name, email id, phone number and date of birth to register.



2. The login id to continue the application process will be sent on the email id registered and its corresponding password will be sent on the registered mobile number.



3. Candidate would need to login with the credentials sent on their email id and mobile number and fill the application form.



4. The application form will comprise of following five sections - Personal details, academic history, work experience, program preference, and payment of application fee.



5. The application fee this year is Rs. 900 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates and Rs. 1800 for all other categories.



6. The application fee could be paid either through Netbanking or Debit/Credit Card.



7. The exam will be conducted across 140 test cities. Candidates would have to select a total of 4 test cities in their application form in their order of preference.



8. Candidate must hold a Bachelor's degree with minimum 50% marks (45% for SC, ST and PwD categories) or equivalent CGPA to be eligible for application for the CAT exam.



9. Candidates in the final semester or year of their degree program or those awaiting their result can also apply. Such candidates if selected will be admitted provisionally.



10. Candidates would also need to select their preferred programs in their application form which is why it is advised that they should go through the individual IIM programs page before filling their program preference.



