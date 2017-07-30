CAT 2017: Know The Exam Format; 5 Important Points IIM Lucknow has released the CAT 2017 notification. Check the CAT exam format here.

Share EMAIL PRINT IIM Lucknow released the CAT 2017 notification yesterday New Delhi: Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Lucknow has



Here is a detailed description of the CAT 2017 examination format: CAT 2017: Know The Exam Format; 5 Important Points On Syllabus, Mock Test, Questions etc



1. CAT 2017: Computer Based Test



CAT is not an online exam but it is a digital or Computer Based Test (CBT); not an Internet-Based Test (IBT); that is, a candidate will not take the exam on an internet site.



"Instead of reading the questions in a paper booklet and darkening the ovals on the answer-sheet, a candidate will read the questions on a computer terminal and choose an answer by clicking on the correct option," said the FAQ from the IIM CAT 2017 official website.



2. CAT 2017 Sections



CAT 2017 will have three sections:



Section 1: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section 2: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section 3: Quantitative Ability



3. CAT 2017: Multiple Choice Questions



CAT 2017 test will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and non-MCQ type questions. In CAT 2017, there will be no negative marks for non-MCQ type questions. All questions carry equal marks. However, for non-MCQ type questions, a candidate must type the answer. In non-MCQs, the number of questions varies and the organisors said the numbers of sessions in these cannot be disclosed.



For questions other than MCQs, 3 marks are assigned for 'correct answer' and no marks for 'incorrect answer or no attempt'.



The scoring scheme for Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) is as follows:



Each correct answer is awarded 3 marks.

An incorrect answer fetches -1.

No marks are given or deducted for unattempted questions.



4. CAT 2017: Syllabus for exam preparation



According to CAT organisors, the CAT exam does not have a defined official syllabus for CAT preparation. However, a candidate can attempt the mock test to understand the pattern of exam and types of questions. Check the CAT website regularly for the announcement of mock test.



5. CAT 2017: Mock Test



A practice test will be available on the CAT website: www.iimcat.ac.in. A candidate may familiarize himself / herself with the functionality and navigation of the actual exam. The CAT 2017 Mock Test link shall be available by the end of October 2017.



Read also:



CAT 2017: 10 Points Candidates Should Know



CAT 2017 Scores: List Of Non-IIMs Where It Can Be Used



Click here for more











Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Lucknow has released the CAT 2017 notification for the entrance examination for 20 IIMs and more than 100 non-IIM management schools across the country. According to the notification, the IIMs will conduct computer-based Common Admission Test 2017 (CAT 2017) on November 26, 2017 in two sessions while the registration will start from August 9. Detailed information on CAT 2017 is available on the CAT website: www.iimcat.ac.in.Here is a detailed description of the CAT 2017 examination format:CAT is not an online exam but it is a digital or Computer Based Test (CBT); not an Internet-Based Test (IBT); that is, a candidate will not take the exam on an internet site."Instead of reading the questions in a paper booklet and darkening the ovals on the answer-sheet, a candidate will read the questions on a computer terminal and choose an answer by clicking on the correct option," said the FAQ from the IIM CAT 2017 official website.CAT 2017 will have three sections:Section 1: Verbal Ability and Reading ComprehensionSection 2: Data Interpretation and Logical ReasoningSection 3: Quantitative AbilityCAT 2017 test will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and non-MCQ type questions. In CAT 2017, there will be no negative marks for non-MCQ type questions. All questions carry equal marks. However, for non-MCQ type questions, a candidate must type the answer. In non-MCQs, the number of questions varies and the organisors said the numbers of sessions in these cannot be disclosed.For questions other than MCQs, 3 marks are assigned for 'correct answer' and no marks for 'incorrect answer or no attempt'.The scoring scheme for Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) is as follows:Each correct answer is awarded 3 marks.An incorrect answer fetches -1.No marks are given or deducted for unattempted questions.According to CAT organisors, the CAT exam does not have a defined official syllabus for CAT preparation. However, a candidate can attempt the mock test to understand the pattern of exam and types of questions. Check the CAT website regularly for the announcement of mock test.A practice test will be available on the CAT website: www.iimcat.ac.in. A candidate may familiarize himself / herself with the functionality and navigation of the actual exam. The CAT 2017 Mock Test link shall be available by the end of October 2017.Click here for more Education News