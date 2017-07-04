Calicut University Degree Fourth Allotment 2017 Results Declared, Check @ Uoc.ac.in

The Calicut University fourth allotment details can be found at uoc.ac.in.

Education | | Updated: July 04, 2017 20:25 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Calicut University Degree Fourth Allotment 2017 Results Declared, Check @ Uoc.ac.in

Calicut University Degree Fourth Allotment 2017 Declared @ Uoc.ac.in

New Delhi:  Calicut University has declared the fourth allotment results for the undergraduate degree admission 2017. The Calicut University fourth allotment details can be found at uoc.ac.in. Though the Calicut University fourth cut of results were supposed to be released by 5.00 pm today, a notification which was released later said the results would be released by 7.00 pm today. Directorate of Admission of Calicut University has constituted Centralised Admission Process(CAP) for bringing in transparency in admission process for affiliated colleges.

After much wait, the results have been published now.

Calicut University (CU) has published the first allotment list for Under Graduate Common Admission Process (UGCAP) on June 13.
 

Calicut University degree fourth allotment 2017 Results: How to check 


Students who are waiting for Calicut University degree fourth allotment results can be accessed following these steps:
calicut university

Step One : Go to the official admission page of Calicut University
Step Two: Click on UG CAP 2017
Step Three: Login using 2 or 12th class registration number and CAP ID and the security code
Step Four: Login to the portal
Step Five: Check the allotment list

The University has been releasing the allotment lists since June 2017.

According to the notification from DoA which was published before the allotment process, all Candidates qualified in the annual examination held up to and including the preceding academic years are eligible for admission. However, the notification added that, candidates who have qualified the HSE and VHSE of the Government of Kerala under 'SAY' scheme and Compartmental Examination of CBSE are also eligible for admission to first year degree courses in the same academic year.

Click here for more Education News
 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READReflect Revised MRP Post GST Or Face Legal Action: Government Tells Firms
Calicut University Degree AllotmentCalicut University Degree Fourth AllotmentCalicut University Degree Allotment 2017Calicut University Degree Four Allotment 2017uoc.ac.in

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
OnePlus 5OnePlus 5 vs Galaxy S8TransformersThe Big SickBaby DriverAirtel Monsoon Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................