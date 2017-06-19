Calicut University Admission 2017: UG Second Allotment List Released

University of Calicut has released the second allotment list for admission to undergraduate courses for the academic session 2017-2018.

Education | Written by | Updated: June 19, 2017 10:56 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Calicut University Admission 2017: UG Second Allotment List Released

Calicut University Admission 2017: UG Second Allotment List Released

New Delhi:  University of Calicut has released the second allotment list for admission to undergraduate courses for the academic session 2017-2018. The Centralised Admission Process includes undergraduate programmes with entrance, BSc Nursing, BVoc, PG Diploma/ Certificate Courses, admission to the autonomous colleges and other courses. The online registration for the admission process was held in the month of May. The mandatory fee link will be available from 19 June 2017 (11 am onwards). Candidates can also check the second allotment list on official mobile app.

How to check Calicut University second allotment list?
Go to the home page of Calicut University
Click on UG CAP 2017
Login using 2 or 12th class registration number and CAP ID
Enter the security code
Login to the portal
Check the allotment list

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READTeacher Explains Decision To Be 'Visibly Queer' In His Photo With US President Donald Trump
University of CalicutCalicut Universitysecond allotment list

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreCars 3Bank Chor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................