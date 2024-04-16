UPSC Aspirant's 'No Selection' Post Is Viral: '12 Attempts, 7 Main'

His post has amassed 1.2 million views.

The Union Public Service Commission exam is one of the most prestigious exams in India and is attempted by lakhs of people across the country every year. The exam deemed to be one of the toughest in the country demands strategic planning, focused dedication, and a disciplined approach. Cracking the UPSC Civil Services exam remains a coveted goal for many in India. As the results for the exam were declared today, a UPSC aspirant's post for those who were not selected is winning hearts online.

Kunal R Virulkar, a first-generation engineering graduate, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "12 attempt, 7 main, 5 interview. NO SELECTION. Shayad zindagi ka dusra naam hi sangharsh hai." He also shared a picture of himself outside the UPSC headquarters in Delhi.

Since being shared, the now-viral post has amassed 1.2 million views and 19,000 likes on the platform. Many internet users showered him with love and motivational messages to lift his spirits.

"Wanted to see your name Sir. Maybe life has kept big things ahead. Words aren't enough to describe the struggle & perseverance that you possess. U did it well & we all are proud of you. You won everytime," said a user.

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri said, "This is heartbreaking but I must say What a journey man ! What a character !! Your journey is so so inspiring.. more and more power to you.. much love. Aap duniya me kuch bahut behtar karne k liye bane ho .. God bless you."

"That's shows your courage, bestest wishes for your career," remarked a person.

"How positive you are..." said a user.

कुछ बात है कि हस्ती मिटती नहीं हमारी. More power to you, Kunal.🔥 — Awanish Sharan 🇮🇳 (@AwanishSharan) April 16, 2024

Another added, "Your Patience >>>>> UPSC"

"You might be having a very very strong reason to prepare. Giving 7 mains and 5 interview is not an easy thing. Good luck sir for whatever you do," said another person.

Meanwhile, Aditya Srivastava, a graduate in electrical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, secured the top rank followed by Animesh Pradhan in second place, and Donuru Ananya Reddy in third. A total of 1,016 candidates have been recommended for appointment. The merit list has been released based on the results of the written part of the Civil Services Examination 2023, conducted by the UPSC in September 2023, and the subsequent interviews for the Personality Test held from January to April 2024. This list includes candidates recommended for appointment to (1) Indian Administrative Service; (2) Indian Foreign Service; (3) Indian Police Service; and (4) Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B'. The CSE (Mains) took place in a subjective format across two shifts spanning from September 15 to September 24. Each shift, lasting three hours, was conducted in the morning, from 9am to 12pm, and in the afternoon, from 2pm to 5pm.