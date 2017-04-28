She Survives Rape, Now She Has To Fight Her School's Wrath

A class-X student who survived the trauma of rape has to now fight another battle: against her own school.The girl's parents have alleged that the private school denied admission to their child saying it will bring a "bad name" to it.They say that their girl, who was studying in the same school, was allegedly kidnapped, raped and thrown out of a moving car a few months ago (when she was in class X). The girl wants to take admission in the same school in class XI.The parents alleged that the school has told them she can be admitted in class XI but on the condition that she will not come to the school as it would "spoil" its reputation.The parents have now approached the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) which issued a notice to the Directorate of Education (DoE) seeking an explanation."The school has told the parents that the administration would not take responsibility for the safety of the girl and she will not be able to use the school bus like earlier if she accepts the condition and takes admission," DCW chief Swati Maliwal said.DoE officials said, they will look into the matter. They did not divulge details saying it might compromise on the identity of the girl.