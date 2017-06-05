Beaten By ABVP Men, Says Iranian Student In Jawaharlal Nehru University

An Iranian student from Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University or JNU has alleged that he has been manhandled by two students associated with ABVP, the students' group linked to BJP, after a brawl on Sunday night. He has filed a complaint with the police and also with the university authorities.Last night, the two students, Saurabh Sharma and Vinay Shukla, had burst crackers after India won the cricket match against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy that's being played in England.When the guards at the JNU's Damodar hostel objected, the students didn't stop and began to fight with them. When the Iranian student -- who wishes to stay remain anonymous -- went to see what the commotion was about, he got beaten up too, said his friend Faisal."The ABVP students shouted at him and asked him to leave. They also hit him," he said. "There was a joyous mood in the campus after the match and we all wanted to celebrate. But that doesn't mean you break rules and assault people."The Iranian student, who is pursuing his PhD in bio-science, has filed a complaint with the university proctor. The administration said they will look into the complaint. "There was a minor scuffle. The matter was resolved immediately upon intervention of the warden. We request students to maintain peace on the campus," an official said.Saurabh Sharma, who is also a member of the ABVP students' council, claimed he had been manhandled by a group of students, some of whom, he said, "could be foreign nationals"."Abuses and physical assault on the campus during victory celebrations were uncalled for. The number of those feeling distraught at India's victory and Pakistan's loss has been on the rise in JNU," he added.