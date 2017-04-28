Bad Weather Diverts Flight. Passenger Tweets 'Hijack Alert' To PM Modi

@narendramodi sir we have been in jet airways flight for past 3 hrs , looks like hijacked, pl help 9W355,. pic.twitter.com/bcRXcCLgic - Nitin (@nitinvarma5n) April 27, 2017

Security agencies at Jaipur airport went in to frenzy after a passenger on-board a Jet Airways flight tweeted about the plane being 'hijacked' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning.The incident took place on Thursday morning when Mumbai-Delhi bound Jet Airways flight 9W355 was diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather conditions in the national capital.The passenger, travelling from Mumbai, tweeted to PM Modi:To this, Jet Airways responded, "Hi Nitin, our flight 9W 355 has been delayed due to air traffic congestion at Delhi."Unsatisfied, the passenger again tweeted, "Can we get a confirmation with proper justification because other flights schedule after that got clearance from Mumbai to Delhi."The passenger, who tweeted the message was offloaded for questioning by security agencies at Jaipur. No information about further action taken with respect to the passenger was provided, reported the Press Trust of India.Security agencies carried out a thorough check at Jaipur airport. The flight had 176 people on-board, including 8 crew members. Necessary security protocols were also carried out after the plane landed at its destination - Delhi.A Jet Airways spokesperson later said a passenger tweeted a message involving security threat necessitating activation of the security protocol in a statement."The information was promptly shared with the concerned authorities including the CISF, and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and local law enforcement agencies in line with Standard Operating Procedures," he said.Acting JIA director M P Bansal told PTI that five Jet Airways and one Oman Air flight coming from different locations which were supposed to land in New Delhi were diverted to Jaipur airport due to bad weather conditions.(With Agency Inputs)