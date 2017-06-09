54-Year-Old Woman Fights Off Men Trying To Snatch Chain, Kicks Their Bike

A 54-year-old woman fought off two men who allegedly tried to snatch her chain in Shahdara in north east Delhi on Thurday afternoon, police said. The woman, Santosh Kumari, works in MTNL and is asthmatic and has had a spine surgery, they added.While she was walking back towards her home in Jhilmil Colony after buying groceries, two bike-borne men tried to snatch her chain, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad.However, the two accused did not know that the woman would not be an easy prey for them.She held on to her chain with one hand and with the other hand, held on to the collar of one of the accused. She pushed their motorcycle with her foot and they fell off the vehicle, said the officer.Finding that they had been cornered, they fled from the spot leaving their motorcycle behind.It was found that the motorcycle had been stolen earlier in the day from Jagatpuri, she said.The woman was given a commendation letter by the DCP and a reward of Rs 1,000.A case has been registered and police have begun a manhunt for the accused. Till now, no CCTV footage has been found. The woman is helping the police in identifying her attackers.DCP Prasad posted on Twitter about the bravery of the woman. "DP salutes brave Santosh 54-yr who foiled robery atmpt. Robers fled leavng stolen bike @LtGovDelhi @DelhiPolice @sbksinghips @Ravindra_IPS," the officer tweeted.