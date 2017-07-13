286-Year-Old Clock And Many More Still Ticking In This Chennai Man's House

A visit to Robert Kennedy's home sends visitors back in time. In a period spanning 35 years, this Chennai resident has collected around 2,500 antique pendulum clocks, pocket watches and alarm clocks from around the world.Each of his displays tell a story. A handmade Great Britain clock is at least 286 years old. There is also a collection of century old German anniversary clocks that require winding just once a year. A skeleton clock has no case; it has a long chain hanging.These vintage time machines however have come at a price for the former computer professional. Mr Kennedy says that he has spent around 50 lakhs over the last three decades collecting old clocks and watches from scrap shops and then restoring them with his team of clock smiths.These vintage time machines now adorn the wall of his apartment. "These time machines have been crafted without nano technology. I get thrilled to witness the engineering involved in it. It feels like seventh heaven when a clock I got as scrap works," he said.Mr Kennedy says that he pursued his dream of collecting vintage watches despite lack of support from his family. "Earlier people used to call me a mad man. Even my family did not support me. Now my children have grown up and they like these," he added.He doesn't sell anything from his collection but spends around 25,000 every month for upkeep of these clocks. It takes four hours for him to wind all these time devices.Many like Dinesh Chand, a collector from Kodaikanal call this place a "collector's paradise". "During those days these handmade clocks were crafted by jewellers. Now, no one respects for what it was made of. Only a collector knows its worth," he said.Mr Kennedy is now looking for support to establish a permanent clock museum. He's also attempting a Guinness record for the largest collection of antique mechanical clocks.