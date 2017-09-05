Senior Journalist Gauri Lankesh Shot Dead At Her Residence In Bengaluru

Highlights Top police officers rushed to Gauri Lankesh's home after she was shot Reports suggest unidentified men shot her thrice from close range She ran the weekly 'Lankesh Patrike,' a Kannada tabloid

Gauri Lankesh, a senior journalist and activist in Bengaluru, has been shot dead at her residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.The Bengaluru Police Commissioner has confirmed the incident; top police officers have rushed to the spot."We learnt that the victim was shot dead from close range when she was standing at her house in Rajarajeswari Nagar (in the suburbs) around 8.00 p.m.," a senior police officer said.Reports suggest unidentified men shot at 55-year-old Ms Lankesh seven times from close range and three bullets hit her on the neck and chest. She collapsed at the door of her house in West Bengaluru."We will set up a special team to investigate the incident," said an official.She ran the weekly Gauri 'Lankesh Patrike,' a Kannada tabloid, and was seen as a fearless, independent and outspoken journalist. She had been under attack from people with ideological differences.The shooting has caused outrage on Twitter. "Shocking and blood curdling to hear about the murder of Gauri Lankesh. These monstrous criminals must be nailed n dealt with sternly," tweeted Biocon's chairman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.Former actor Renuka Shahane tweeted, "Another liberal, rational voice snuffed out by "unidentified assailants". Gauri Lankesh RIP. Dabholkar, Kalburgi, Pansare. Who killed them?"