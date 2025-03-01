Advertisement

Zelensky Thanks US For His Visit After Clash With Trump At White House

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit... Ukraine needs just and lasting peace and we are working exactly for that," he wrote on X.

Washington:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said he was grateful to the United States for its support and for his visit after a shouting match with US President Donald Trump in the White House.

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit... Ukraine needs just and lasting peace and we are working exactly for that," he wrote on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

