Zelensky Thanks US For His Visit After Clash With Trump At White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said he was grateful to the United States for its support and for his visit after a shouting match with US President Donald Trump in the White House.

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit... Ukraine needs just and lasting peace and we are working exactly for that," he wrote on X.

