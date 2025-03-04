Zelensky Should Be "More Appreciative", Says Trump

President Donald Trump said Monday that Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky should be "more appreciative" of US support against Russia's invasion, after they fell out in public.

"Well, I just think he should be more appreciative, because this country has stuck with them through thick and thin," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Asked if a minerals deal between Washington and Kyiv -- which was supposed to be a step towards helping end the conflict was dead -- Trump said: "No, I don't think so."

Trump was asked to confirm reports that he was considering ending military aid to Ukraine but said: "I haven't even talked about that right now.

"I mean, right now, we'll see what happens. A lot of things are happening right now as we speak," he said.

"I mean literally as we speak. I could give you an answer and go back to my office -- the beautiful Oval Office -- I could go back into the Oval Office and find out that the answer is obsolete."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)