President Volodymyr Zelensky Says Russia 'Forcibly Displaced' Over 500,000 Ukrainians To Remote Regions

Ukraine's President said this while addressing the Estonian Parliament. (File)

Amid the ongoing war in Eastern Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday claimed that more than 500,000 Ukrainians have been forcibly displaced, possibly taken to remote regions of the Russian Federation.

Speaking via a video link in the Estonian Parliament, Mr Zelensky accused Russia of attempting to take away the deportees' documents and personal belonging, namely mobile phones. He even went on to say that attempts were made to illegally adopt Ukrainian children by Russian families.

“Today, more than 500,000 Ukrainians have been forcibly displaced. Just imagine how much it is!” the Ukrainian President told the Estonian Parliament.

“Deported Ukrainians are deprived of documents. Their phones are being confiscated. They are trying to take these people to remote regions of the Russian Federation. Attempts to return to Ukraine are being hindered in every possible way,” Mr Zelensky added.

Further, Mr Zelensky called on the European Union (EU) to find tools that could stop the deportation of Ukrainians to Russia and return the deportees home. He urged the EU officials to find “instruments of influence” on Russia. “The European Union has the power to ensure this. The European Union must use this power,” he said.

In the same address, the Ukrainian leader also stated that Russia was using phosphorus bombs in Ukraine, accusing Moscow of using terror tactics against civilians. He did not provide any evidence, but he called for sanctions on Russia to continue, saying that they were the only way to force Russia to agree to peace.

“I urge you to defend the need for a complete blockade of Russian banks when approving a new, very important package of sanctions against the Russian Federation at the EU level,” Mr Zelensky said.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a full-scale invasion on February 24. In response, the West slapped debilitating sanctions on Moscow including the exclusion of several banks from the SWIFT messaging system. Now, on Wednesday, Russia said that it has also introduced sanctions against 398 members of the US Congress and more sanctions will follow in the near future.