Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday urged Europe to take more action against Russia, warning that "we can either stop Russia or lose the whole of Eastern Europe".

"If Europe wastes time, Russia will use it to expand the war zone to other countries," he said in an address to the Estonian parliament.

