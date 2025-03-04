Zelensky 'Regrets' Spat With Trump Hours After US Paused Ukraine Aid

Just days after a stunning public clash with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today underscored that he wants to "make things right" with Trump and wanted to work under Mr Trump's "strong leadership" to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine.

"Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive," Mr Zelensky posted on X in his first public comments since Trump halted US military aid to Ukraine.

Russia said the suspension of US-Ukraine aid was the "best contribution" to peace, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that it was a "solution which could really push the Kyiv regime to a peace process".

Any disruption in the flow of US arms to the front line would rapidly weaken Ukraine's chance of beating back Russia's invasion.

"None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump's strong leadership to get a peace that lasts," said Mr Zelensky.

US and Russian officials have held talks on ending the war, enraging Kyiv and Europe for being sidelined, and prompting fears that any deal could threaten Ukraine's future.

"We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky - ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure - and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same. Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal." said Mr Zelensky.

Mr Zelensky again underlined the US' support in maintaining its independence.

"We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this," Mr Zelensky added.

