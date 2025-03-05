Advertisement

Zelensky Ready For Discussions With Russia, Finalise Mineral Deal: Trump

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said he wanted to "make things right" with Trump after their jaw-dropping clash on Friday.

Ukraine is prepared to sit down for negotiations as soon as possible, said Donald Trump. (File)
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky has told him Kyiv was ready for talks with Russia and finalisation of a US minerals deal, days after a White House clash.

"I received an important letter from President Zelensky of Ukraine. The letter reads, 'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians,'" Trump said in an address to Congress.

"He said, 'My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump's strong leadership to get a peace that lasts. We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence," Trump added.

Zelensky earlier Tuesday said he wanted to "make things right" with Trump after their jaw-dropping clash Friday.

In the Oval Office, Vice President JD Vance accused Zelensky of being ungrateful for US assistance and Trump berated the wartime leader as not having "cards" to play.

Zelensky left without signing an agreement pushed by Trump for the United States to secure control over Ukrainian mineral resources.

The Trump administration later said it was suspending all military assistance to Ukraine, which Russia invaded three years ago.

Addressing Congress, where many lawmakers of the rival Democratic Party wore US and Ukrainian flags on their lapel, Trump said, "Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time that is convenient for you."

"I appreciate that he sent this letter. Just got it a little while ago," Trump said.

"Simultaneously, we've had serious discussions with Russia and have received strong signals that they are ready for peace," he said.

"Wouldn't that be beautiful?

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

