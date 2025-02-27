Advertisement

Zelensky Insists On "Security Guarantees" Ahead Of US Visit

"Guarantees of peace and security are the key to preventing Russia from destroying the lives of other nations," Zelensky said in his evening video address, as he prepares for negotiations with US President Donald Trump Friday.

Washington:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that security guarantees were vital ahead of talks in Washington Friday on a mineral resources deal.

