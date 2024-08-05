Viral Turkish Shooter Joins X, Posts A 'Robots' Question For Elon Musk

This exchange has now gone viral on social media.

Yusuf Dikec, the Turkish shooter who has captured global attention following his silver medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has joined the Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, previously known as Twitter. Mr Dikec secured second place in the mixed team 10-metre air pistol event, along with Sevval Ilayda Tarhan.

Mr Dikec's fame, however, extends beyond heroics in Paris. A photo of His relaxed demeanour and casual style during the competition has made him a viral sensation. Wearing standard glasses, a T-shirt, and keeping his left hand casually in his pocket, Dikec's unorthodox approach stood out. Unlike his competitors, who often use specialised equipment like headphones, special lenses, or hats, Mr Dikec opted for a minimalist style.

After joining X, one of his first posts was directed towards Elon Musk. Sharing a photo from the Olympic event, which quickly became a popular meme, Dikec wrote, "Hi Elon, do you think future robots can win medals at the Olympics with their hands in their pockets? How about discussing this in Istanbul, the cultural capital that unites continents? @elonmusk."

Mr Musk responded, "Robots will hit the center of the bullseye every time."

Despite the internet frenzy, Mr Dikec remains unfazed by his viral status. His relaxed style has drawn comparisons to cinema icon James Bond, with social media users dubbing him "The name's Dikec. Yusuf Dikec." Amid the attention on Dikec, some have called for equal recognition of his partner, Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, who also adopted a casual hand-in-pocket stance, albeit with headphones and a visor.