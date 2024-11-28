YouTuber Dies In Snowstorm While Filming, His Haunting Last Message Revealed

A young Belgian YouTube adventurer, Storm De Beul, has tragically lost his life in a severe snowstorm while trekking alone in the frozen landscapes of Swedish Lapland. The 22-year-old, known for sharing his daring expeditions online, sent heartbreaking final messages to his loved ones before succumbing to the extreme weather.

According to Leuven Actueel, YouTuber Storm was out in the woods close to Jokkmokk on October 30 when the blizzard came in. He called the emergency services around 2 am as the situation kept worsening and he was feeling some injuries, requesting assistance as soon as possible, but snow fell relentlessly while strong winds hampered the rescuers in making it to him.

De Beul was about a day's walk away from his car and had been heading back to the vehicle when the storm struck the Jokkmokk region of the Scandinavian country. The next day, his lifeless body was discovered in the remote woods. Storm had also shared a video message with a friend as the storm closed in.

"Tonight, it's going to get worse. Jesus Christ," he said, showing how heavy snow was already filling his backpack and shoes.

"It's snowing heavily here," he said to his grandmother in a separate message. "But don't worry, I'll survive, you know."

Storm's family is devastated by the loss of the adventurous young man, whose passion for exploration inspired thousands.

His death has sent shockwaves through his fan base and the wider community, prompting reflections on the risks faced by outdoor enthusiasts.

"A very sad message: my eldest grandson, our sporty loner Storm, 22 years old, was found dead on October 30th in Swedish Lapland, where he had been doing outdoor trekking since this summer. He was surprised by a snowstorm one day away from his final destination, before the rescue services could leave because of the bad weather," Storm's grandmother Hedwig DJ told Leuven Actueel.

"The funeral had to be postponed; only after a long procedure could his body be repatriated."

Three weeks after the accident, the body was brought to our country, and the funeral took place on Saturday.