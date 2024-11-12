"Your Body, My Choice": Hate Speech Against Women Rises After Trump's Win

Days after Donald Trump's reelection to the Oval Office, sexist and abusive comments targeting women have risen significantly on social media, according to an analysis by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD). Among the phrases used to harass women on TikTok and other platforms, the usage of “your body, my choice”, “get back to the kitchen” and “repeal the 19th” spiked massively after Trump defeated his Democratic rival Kamala Harris last Tuesday.

A post on X (formerly Twitter), by Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist and Holocaust denier, which read, “Your body, my choice. Forever,” has seen over 90 million views and has been reposted more than 35,000 times.

Between November 7 and 8, the ISD recorded a staggering 4,600% increase in the usage of this phrase on the platform.

Women on TikTok have also reported an influx of comments with the same phrase used for targeted harassment.



The phrase “your body, my choice” is a twisted reference to “my body, my choice,” a slogan widely used by women advocating for reproductive rights. Far-right trolls, emboldened by the election results, have been vocal in their attacks on women's rights, with Trump himself facing criticism for dismissive comments about women, including his remark that he would protect women whether “they like it or not,” according to a CNN report.

JD Vance, the vice president-elect, also came under fire for remarks such as calling Vice President Kamala Harris “trash” and mocking “childless cat ladies.”



According to the ISD, “Young girls and parents have used social media to share instances of offline harassment” involving the phrase “your body, my choice.”



This trend of online vitriol has extended to other platforms as well. On X, posts calling for the repeal of the 19th Amendment, which grants women the right to vote, surged by 663% last week, the ISD reported.

One post by Jon Miller, a former contributor to conservative media outlet TheBlaze, mocking women's discussions about “sex strikes,” received 85 million views.



According to the CNN report, X did not respond to a request for comment, but a TikTok spokesperson stated that the phrase “your body, my choice” violated the platform's community guidelines and any content using it would be removed, unless it explicitly condemned such language.

TikTok has already taken down three videos flagged by CNN that appeared to imply threats of retaliatory violence.