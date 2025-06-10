"Young, Angry Person": Trump Reacts To Greta Thunberg's "Kidnapping" Claim

US President Donald Trump has branded Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as a "strange" and "young, angry person," with "anger issues". He also slammed the young activist's attempt to reach Israel on board the British-flagged ship "Madleen", which was intercepted by Israeli forces in the early hours of Monday.

"Well, she's a strange person. She's a young, angry person. I don't know if it's real anger - it's hard to believe, actually... I saw what happened. She's certainly different," Mr Trump said, supposedly referring to a video that emerged on X (Twitter) showing 22-year-old Thunberg appealing for help from the Swedish government after the boat--operated by the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC)-- was captured by Israeli forces.

In the video, Thunberg said she was "kidnapped" by Israeli occupational forces, a claim which was dismissed by the Jewish state.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry accepted that the "selfie yacht" of the "celebrities" was under its control, but said the vessel was safely making its way to the shores of Israel. "The passengers are expected to return to their home countries," the ministry wrote on X.

Trump added, "Anger management - I think she has to go to an anger management class. That's my primary recommendation for her...Israel has enough problems without kidnapping Greta Thunberg."

The Swedish campaigner was travelling with 11 other activists to deliver a symbolic amount of aid to Gaza amid Israel's blockade on necessary supplies. After the ship was seized by Israeli forces in "international waters, the activists on board were reportedly locked in a cell in Israel and will appear in court later today.

Trump reportedly had a 40-minute-long phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. Following the call, the 78-year-old US leader talked about "other problems" Israel faces, but did not confirm if the topic of Thunberg came up in the conversation.

Thunberg gained global recognition after a video of her chastising world leaders at the 2019 UN General Assembly Climate summit went viral. The speech was reported pointed at Trump. She was seen giving a "death stare" to the American leader at the summit.

At the time, Trump said Thunberg "seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."