You Can Send Your Name To Moon With Artemis II Mission. Here's How

Imagine having your name flown to and around the Moon. Does it sound too good to be true? Well, even if it does, it's not entirely impossible because NASA has launched the "Send Your Name with Artemis II" campaign for next year's Artemis II mission.

The American space agency is offering a unique opportunity to people across the globe to join its next great voyage by sending their names aboard the 2026 mission.

The Artemis II mission is scheduled to launch no earlier than April next year from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. It will have four astronauts -- Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen -- on a 10-day flight around the Moon in the Orion spacecraft.

This mission marks the first crewed flight beyond Earth's orbit in over 50 years and serves as a critical test of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft for sustained lunar presence and future Mars exploration.

Artemis II is launching in early 2026. You coming with?



Now you can. Submissions are open to fly your name around the Moon.



Your name will be recorded on a memory card that will be stowed inside the Orion spacecraft. Sign up here: https://t.co/5nu5GdtPvo pic.twitter.com/ZvB1Mf4oL5 — NASA (@NASA) September 9, 2025

Send Your Name With The Artemis II Effort

As part of the agency's campaign, your name will be stored on a memory card that will fly aboard the Orion spacecraft. According to NASA, anyone can claim their spot by signing up before January 21, 2026. Regardless of age or nationality, the event offers a chance for everyone to be a part of the mission.

Apart from that, participants can also download a boarding pass with their name as a collectable.

How To Apply And Join The Artemis II Mission

Signing up for the initiative is simple and entirely free.

Interested participants can register their names via the following official NASA links:

For an English-language boarding pass - https://go.nasa.gov/artemisnames

For a Spanish-language boarding pass - https://go.nasa.gov/TuNombreArtemis