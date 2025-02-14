"You Can Call Anytime": Zelensky Says Trump Gave Him Personal Phone Number

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that US President Donald Trump had given him his personal phone number during a call between the leaders earlier this week.

"Yes, he gave me his telephone number," Zelensky said at an event at the Munich Security Conference, adding that Trump had told the Ukrainian leader: "You can call anytime."

