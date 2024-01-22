Yemen's Houthis Say Its Forces Attacked US Military Ship In Gulf of Aden

Yemen's Houthi said its forces had carried out an attack against American military cargo ship. (File)

Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday its forces had carried out an attack against American military cargo ship Ocean Jazz in the Gulf of Aden.

"The Yemeni armed forces continue to retaliate to any American or British aggression against our country by targeting all sources of threat in the Red and Arab Sea," the Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement.

