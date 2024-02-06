Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim They Struck US, UK Ships In Red Sea

In a statement, Huthi spokesman Yahya Saree said "the first attack targeted the American ship Star Nasia, while the other targeted the British ship Morning Tide".

Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim They Struck US, UK Ships In Red Sea
Sanaa:

Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels said Tuesday they struck US and British ships in two separate attacks in the Red Sea, one of which was confirmed by a security firm.

In a statement, Huthi spokesman Yahya Saree said "the first attack targeted the American ship Star Nasia, while the other targeted the British ship Morning Tide". Security firm Ambrey had earlier reported a drone attack on a British-owned cargo ship.

Details to follow. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.