Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim They Struck US, UK Ships In Red Sea

Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels said Tuesday they struck US and British ships in two separate attacks in the Red Sea, one of which was confirmed by a security firm.

In a statement, Huthi spokesman Yahya Saree said "the first attack targeted the American ship Star Nasia, while the other targeted the British ship Morning Tide". Security firm Ambrey had earlier reported a drone attack on a British-owned cargo ship.

Details to follow.

