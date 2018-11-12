Yemen Clashes Leave 149 Dead In 24 Hours, Say Officials

Yemeni pro-government forces gather on the eastern outskirts of Hodeida. (AFP)

At least 149 people including civilians were killed in 24 hours of clashes between government loyalists and rebels in Yemen's flashpoint city of Hodeida, medics and military sources said Monday.

A military source in Hodeida confirmed seven civilians had died in the key port city, without giving further details.

Medics in hospitals across Hodeida reported 110 Huthi rebels and 32 loyalist fighters killed overnight. Military sources confirmed that a Saudi-led pro-government alliance had targeted the rebels with multiple air strikes.