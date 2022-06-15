Yellowstone Flood: Dramatic Video Shows House Falling Into River, Floating Away

Five families and other individuals lived in the house that fell into the river.

Yellowstone, one of the best-known national parks in the United States, has been shut because flooding and rockslides brought about by raging rivers and torrential rainfall. The area around the park has also been flooded, with roads swept away and people stranded.

Now, a dramatic footage has emerged from the area that shows a house floating in the Yellowstone river in Gardiner, Montana. The video, filmed by Kayla Karnes, has been made available by Storyful. It shows the house and other debris rushing past Ms Karnes.

According to a GoFundMe page, five families and other individuals lived in the building and "lost everything" that they couldn't take while leaving the area.

The flooding has been dubbed "unprecedented" by the National Weather Services Billings on its Twitter handle. It also asked resident to contact local emergency services "for the latest information regarding any notices, closures, evacuations etc".

Here is a summary of some of the unprecedented flooding that has occurred across the Beartooths and Absarokas. Please refer to your local emergency services for the latest information regarding any notices, closures, evacuations, etc. #mtwxhttps://t.co/GiQrUVrPp6 — NWS Billings (@NWSBillings) June 14, 2022

Nearby Yellowstone National Park was hit with mudslides and flooding throughout Monday, prompting the park to close to all inbound visitor traffic for Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Due to record flooding events in the park and more precipitation in the forecast, we have made the decision to close Yellowstone to all inbound visitation," Yellowstone superintendent Cam Sholly said on Monday.

Pictures and video released by the National Park Service show large sections of paved road have fallen into the river, one of a number of waterways that run through the huge park.

A bridge on the Yellowstone River was also swept away amid the severe weather event.

"The community of Gardiner is currently isolated, and we are working with (local officials) to provide necessary support to residents, who are currently without water and power in some areas," said Cam Sholly, the park's superintendent.

The northwestern United States has seen heavier than usual rain over the last few weeks.

The National Weather Service said this has combined with rapid snowmelt sparked by high temperatures, which has led to swollen rivers.