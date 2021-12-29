Farmers, Medals And Second Wave: 10 Most Defining Images Of 2021

Farmers' protest against farm laws yielded victory with the rollback of the legislations. (File)

From battling a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic to Taliban's Afghanistan takeover, 2021 was a turbulent year for the world. Beginning with a riot at the US Capitol, this bittersweet year went on to see a huge vaccination drive across the world that reinstated hope amid the darkness of the pandemic. Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra won gold in men's javelin throw event at Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games while Harnaaz Sandhu brought home the Miss Universe crown after 21 years. Meanwhile, the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws yielded victory with the rollback of the legislations, ending their year-long protests.

Here are the 10 most defining images of the year that 2021 was:

US Capitol Violence

Pro-Trump protesters on a rampage during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, at the Capitol Building in Washington on January 6, 2021.

India's First Vaccine Consignment Leaves Serum Institute Of India

Trucks carrying the first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines prepare to leave for Pune airport from Serum Institute of India as the country readies to begin the world's biggest coronavirus vaccination drive, on January 12, 2021.

Mass Cremation During Second Wave

Burning pyres of victims who lost their lives due to coronavirus during the second wave are seen at a cremation ground in New Delhi on April 26, 2021.

Kumbh Mela

Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar on April 14, 2021.

Student Activists, Held In Delhi Riots Case, Released Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal (L), student activists who were arrested a year ago in relation to Delhi riots, shout slogans after being released from Tihar jail in New Delhi, on June 18, 2021.

Neeraj Chopra's Olympic Gold

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra competes in the men's javelin throw final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on August 7, 2021. He won the gold medal at the event, becoming only the second Indian to win an individual gold at Olympics.

Kabul Airport Scenes After Taliban's Afghanistan Takeover Afghans climb atop a plane as people mobbed the Kabul airport on August 16, 2021 to flee Afghanistan after a stunningly swift Taliban takeover of the country.

Ayodhya Sets Record On Diwali

Devotees light earthen lamps on Sarayu river bank during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, on November 3, 2021, a day before Diwali. With nine lakh lamps, it set a new Guinness world record for the largest display of oil lamps.

Farmers' Protest Completes One Year

Farmers gather on November 26, 2021 to mark the first anniversary of their protests against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws, near Tikri border.

Miss Universe Crown Comes Home