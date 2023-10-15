Yasser Arafat: Man Who Dared To Bridge Israel-Palestine Gap

Mohammed Abdel Rahman Abdel Raouf Arafat al-Qudwa al-Husseini, popularly known as Yasser Arafat, was the first president of Palestine and the chairman of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO).

Mr Arafat played a crucial role in bringing peace between Israel and Palestine. Addressing the UN General Assembly in 1974, he said he was holding “an olive branch for peace in one hand and a freedom fighter's pistol in the other”.

In 1993, Mr Arafat and Israel's President Yitzhak Rabin signed the Oslo Accord in the White House. A year later, the two were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Yasser Arafat founded the Fatah movement in the late 1950s. The idea behind this movement was to rally Palestinians who had been driven out of Israel in 1948 to take up arms.