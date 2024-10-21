Cash, Cologne, Private Shower: Inside Ex Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar's Bunker

The Israeli military has released footage of what it claims to be the bunker of ex Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, which he occupied during the first half of the ongoing Gaza conflict. Sinwar, known as the mastermind behind the brutal October 7 attacks, was allegedly prepared to ride out the war with a stash of cash, cologne, and personal comforts in a fully-stocked bunker under the ravaged city of Khan Younis.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) shared video footage that details the inside of Sinwar's underground hideout. The video shows a well-equipped bunker, complete with modern showers, several bathrooms, and a fully functional kitchen, stocked with food rations labelled with the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) logo.

Sinwar, 61, had taken refuge in the bunker with his guards and close associates as the war above ground escalated. The footage shows a bag of UNRWA-supplied food, reinforcing Israel's longstanding accusation that Hamas steals from international agencies, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The bunker contained multiple bottles of cologne, hygiene supplies, and even a private shower. According to an IDF soldier giving the tour of the bunker, Sinwar's personal quarters included a large safe filled with millions of Israeli shekels.

Next to the door of the bunker, soldiers found lockers filled with a cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives.

Sinwar had fled the bunker before the IDF could capture him. Reports suggest that Sinwar initially stayed in Khan Younis before being forced to flee further south to Rafah as the Israeli military closed in on his position. It was in Rafah, where Sinwar's luck finally ran out. Last Thursday, Israeli soldiers killed him in a strike during what they described as a "routine operation". The IDF initially believed they had encountered just another Hamas fighter before later identifying Sinwar as one of the casualties.

According to Israeli sources, Sinwar had spent much of the war hiding underground, directing Hamas operations and attempting to evade capture. Sinwar's wife, Abu Zamar, was reportedly carrying a Rs 28 lakh ($32,000) Hermes Birkin bag during their escape.

After months of searching, Sinwar's fate was sealed when an IDF patrol stumbled upon him in Rafah. Sinwar, cornered and injured in a demolished building, was caught on drone footage in his final moments. The video showed Sinwar, covered in dust and with one hand severely injured, hurling an object-believed to be a stick-at an approaching Israeli drone.

An Israeli autopsy confirmed that Sinwar died from a gunshot wound to the head.