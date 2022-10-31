Xi Ready To Take China-Brazil Ties 'To New Level' After Lula Elected

Xi Jinping congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula on his victory in Brazil's presidential election. (File) (File)

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his victory in Brazil's presidential election and wished the country "new successes".

"I am willing to work with president-elect Lula to make joint plans from a strategic height and long-term perspective, and take the China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level," Xi said in a congratulatory message, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

President Xi said deepening bilateral cooperation would be "conducive to maintaining regional and world peace and stability, and promoting common development and prosperity".

Brazil and China are both members of the BRICS group of emerging economies, which Beijing sees as a potential counterweight in a US-dominated world order.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Monday hailed the "abundant achievements" from bilateral cooperation.

China "wishes the country of Brazil new successes in its development," Mr Zhao said at a regular press briefing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)