Xi Tells Biden China-US Ties "One Of The Most Important" In World: Report

Chinese leader Xi Jinping told his American counterpart Joe Biden that he was "deeply saddened" by the death aged 100 of former US president Jimmy Carter, state media said Monday.

Carter "had long made significant contributions to advancing the development of China-US ties and fostering friendly exchanges and cooperation between the two countries", state broadcaster CCTV reported Xi as saying in a message of condolence to Biden.

Washington's diplomatic links with the People's Republic of China were formally launched in January 1979 -- breaking with the Nationalist government in Taiwan that was a staunch US ally throughout the Cold War.

"Former US president Jimmy Carter was a promoter and decision-maker on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the US," Xi said, quoted by CCTV, adding he was "deeply saddened by his passing".

Carter normalised relations with Beijing as the late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping initiated reforms that led to unprecedented economic growth.

In the same year Deng -- often credited with China's "Reform and Opening" policy which led to its economic transformation -- met Carter in the United States.

Carter did not visit China during his presidency, but he made trips either side of his time in the White House.

The former president first travelled to China as a young naval officer in 1949.

He visited the country in 1981, shortly after leaving office, meeting Deng and then-premier Zhao Ziyang in Beijing in 1987 and returned to China in 1991.

Carter visited again in July 1997, including several days in a small village in the eastern province of Shandong.

His private visit was at the invitation of the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, and he was accompanied by his wife Rosalynn and a small delegation.

Monday's CCTV report went on to say Xi told Biden the relationship between their two countries was "one of the most important" in the world.

"China is willing to work with the United States... (to) promote the development of healthy, stable China-US relations, moving sustainably forward down the right track", CCTV quoted Xi as saying in the message.

