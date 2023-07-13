xAI: 5 Points On Elon Musk's New Company That Will Take On OpenAI, Google

In the tech universe, the term is used as a short form for Explainable AI, also known as Interpretable AI. It helps humans understand the reasoning behind decisions or predictions made by the AI. However, neither Mr Musk nor the newly-formed company has said anything about its meaning. The team will hold Twitter Spaces, a virtual meeting, on July 14 to answer questions about the company and its vision.

According to a report in The Verge, xAI was registered in April in Nevada. At that time, the world's richest man had listed as its director, and Jared Birchall, the director of Mr Musk's family office, as its secretary.

Time Magazine said the company in March purchased 10,000 graphics processing units - hardware that is required to develop and run state-of-the-art AI systems. xAI has not said anything about how it is financed but the Financial Times reported in April that Mr Musk was discussing getting funding from investors in SpaceX and Tesla, two companies he runs.

xAI website said it is separate from Mr Musk's Twitter (now called X Corp), but will work closely with Tesla and other companies.