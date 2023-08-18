X Will No Longer Let You Block Other Users, Says Elon Musk

Many users are condemning the decision.

Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, will no longer allow users to block others on the platform. The new owner announced this in response to a user's query about blocking or unmuting someone. Replying to the same, the billionaire stated that blocking, as a "feature" will be removed completely.

"Block is going to be deleted as a "feature", except for DMs," he said in a tweet. In another tweet, he stated that "It makes no sense".

It makes no sense — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023

The microblogging platform describes block as "a feature that helps you control how you interact with other accounts on Twitter. This feature helps people in restricting specific accounts from contacting them, seeing their Tweets, and following them." Several users use the feature if someone is harassing, threatening or stalking them on the microblogging site.

In other tweets, Mr Musk suggested that the app users should use the "mute" feature instead of blocking. "You will still be able to mute accounts and block users for DMs," he said in a post.

However, it is to be noted that the mute feature "allows you to remove an account's Tweets from your timeline without unfollowing or blocking that account. Muted accounts will not know that you've muted them and you can unmute them at any time," as per the description on the platform's website. Essentially, muted profiles will remove the person's posts from your timeline, however, they will still be able to view and reply to your posts, unlike blocking, where you prevent the user from viewing your posts.

Users can also set their account settings to private where they can control who sees and replies to their posts. The company mentions it on their website, "When you sign up for Twitter, your Tweets are public by default; anyone can view and interact with your Tweets. If you protect your Tweets, you'll receive a request when new people want to follow you, which you can approve or deny."

This decision has created a stir on the social media platform with many users condemning the move.

"WHAT. No,this is a SUPER bad decision. Look,no one is owed access to other people's stuff here. You cant be serious,Elon. Dude,you just caused some SERIOUS damage," said a person.

"This is a terrible idea," said another user.

A third person added, "Now I hope zuck wins."

"That's really the end then," commented a person.