X To Fund Legal Fee Of Those 'Unfairly Treated' For Posting On Platform: Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk has announced that X, formerly Twitter, will now cover the legal costs of people who have been treated unfairly by their employers or companies because of their activities on the platform.

The owner of X Corp took to the microblogging site and said, “If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit.” He also urged the users to “please let us know”.

This move has amassed a lot of reactions from social media users.

“Wow! That's amazing!” said a user.

“This is amazing and so generous. I know so many people who've had this happen to them (including myself). Most of them were forced to choose between quitting Twitter/X or quit their job. Elon is really putting his money where his mouth is, in relation to free speech,” commented a user.

Another person said, “Elon you're the GOAT.”

“This is exactly why I now post on here a lot,” remarked a person.

On July 24, Twitter officially ditched its iconic blue bird logo for a simple white X on a black background. The change was part of a wider rebranding effort under Mr Musk's ownership of the platform. A few days later, the billionaire announced that the users using the social media platform reached a "new high" along with a graph that showed the latest count as over 540 million.

This comes as the company is undergoing organisational changes and is facing competition from the newly launched Threads app, owned and operated by Meta. It is to be noted that Twitter had 229 million monthly active users in May 2022, according to a statement made before the buyout.

However, the social media giant's cash flow remains negative because of a nearly 50 per cent drop in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load, Mr Musk stated earlier this month, falling short of his expectation in March that the social media platform could reach cash flow positive by June.