Massive X Outage, Users Say Unable To Post Content; Working Now

Elon Musk-run X (formerly twitter) faced an outage for the third time on Monday around 9:00 pm, with the disruption lasting for around an hour. Thousands of users in India were unable to access the micro-blogging platform.

According to Downdetector, the platform faced three outages throughout the day, with interruptions peaking around 3:00 pm with nearly 2,200 reports from Indian users, surging again at 7:30 pm with 1,500 reports, and continuing later around 9:00 pm as users faced further access issues.

The tracking website showed that nearly 52 percent of problems were related to the website, 41 percent to the app and 8 percent had to do with server connection problems.

The platform is yet to release a statement regarding the outage.

Elon Musk acquired X in 2022 for $44 billion.

The server was restored at 10:30 pm, bringing the platform back online for users.