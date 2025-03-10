Advertisement

Massive X Outage, Users Say Unable To Post Content; Working Now

The tracking website showed that the interruptions peaked in the afternoon around 3:00 pm with nearly 2,200 reports from Indian users.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Massive X Outage, Users Say Unable To Post Content; Working Now
Elon Musk acquired X in 2022 for $44 billion. (Representational)

Elon Musk-run X (formerly twitter) faced an outage for the third time on Monday around 9:00 pm, with the disruption lasting for around an hour. Thousands of users in India were unable to access the micro-blogging platform.

According to Downdetector, the platform faced three outages throughout the day, with interruptions peaking around 3:00 pm with nearly 2,200 reports from Indian users, surging again at 7:30 pm with 1,500 reports, and continuing later around 9:00 pm as users faced further access issues.

The tracking website showed that nearly 52 percent of problems were related to the website, 41 percent to the app and 8 percent had to do with server connection problems.

The platform is yet to release a statement regarding the outage.

Elon Musk acquired X in 2022 for $44 billion.

The server was restored at 10:30 pm, bringing the platform back online for users.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
X Down, X Server Down, Twitter Down
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now