Elon Musk's 'X' Now Redirects To Twitter As Name Change Imminent

Twitter's distinctive bird logo will soon be history, the latest move in a series of controversial shake-ups to the social media platform under Elon Musk's stewardship.

"X.com now points to https://twitter.com/. Interim X logo goes live later today," tweeted Mr Musk.

Twitter, founded in 2006 and whose name is a play on the sound of birds chattering, has used avian branding since its early days, when the company bought a stock symbol of a light blue bird for $15, according to the design website Creative Bloq.

"Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," Mr Musk had tweeted around Saturday midnight, implying an end to the imagery from where the very word "tweet" stems.

The 52-year-old Tesla founder has previously said that his rocky takeover of Twitter last year was "an accelerant to creating X, the everything app," a reference to the X.com company he founded in 1999, a later version of which went on to become PayPal.

Musk has already named Twitter's parent company the X Corporation.

Twitter, with around 200 million daily active users, has suffered repeated technical failures since the tycoon bought the app for $44 billion in 2022 and sacked much of its staff.