From 'Citizen' Kane To Mayor Kane. WWE Wrestler Wins Election Bid

The votes tally showed Kane leading the race 2-1 against his Democrat opponent Linda Haney.

World | | Updated: August 03, 2018 22:24 IST
WWE wrestler Kane will be succeeding Tim Burchett to take over the mayor position

Washington: 

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion Glenn Jacobs, who is known as Kane, has been elected as the mayor of the Knox County, Tennessee.

The votes tally showed Kane leading the race 2-1 against his Democrat opponent Linda Haney, WATE.com reported.

Congratulating the wrestler on his victory, WWE posted a picture of Kane on Twitter with a caption that reads, "Congratulations to @KaneWWE on being elected Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee!"

The former WWE world heavyweight champion will be succeeding Tim Burchett to take over the mayor position.

The oath ceremony is slated to be held on September 1.

